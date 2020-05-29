LATE SPRING 2020 ISSUE 53 now available
LATE SPRING 2020 ISSUE 53 CONTENT
The Paddler features stories from right here in the UK to worldwide.
The International magazine for recreational paddlers.
Earth Paying homage to Mother Earth
Ken Streater
Black Dog Outdoors charity
Lynne-Marie Dale
Mastering the J-stroke
Ray Goodwin
An interview with…
Dane Jackson
Bridging the gap initiative
Emer Carton
Fashion vs function
Corran Addison
Slave to the river
Bartosz Czauderna
Coursing through America
Martin Trahan
What is freestyle?
Chris Brain0
Covid-19 Skerrie’s paddle
Richard Janes
Canoe Focus
British Canoeing’s 24-page magazine
Lockdown paddles
60 paddlers and their ideal lockdown paddle
Surviving the pandemic – a paddler’s guide
Thomas Mogenson
Canoe heeling – part one
Marc Ornstein
Breathe and paddle
Jaden Hunter
Paddle Logger
Sarah Thornely speaks to founder David Walker
Testing, testing
Standard Horizon HX300E VHF radio review
Additional thanks to:
James Bebbington, Sal Montgomery, Andrew ‘Jacko’ Jackson, Bren Orton, Evan Moore, Kalob Grady, Nick Troutman, Rowan James, Catriona Woods, David Bain, Leif Anderson, Yan Kaczynski, Ryan Heck, Jessyca Viens Gaboriau, Mike Shaw, Pete Astles, Lyn Jackson, Paul Klonowski, Bruce Kemp,, Matt Mario, Curtis England, Paddy Dowling, Dimitri Vandepoele, Dale Mears, Richard Davison, Turnip Towers and http://www.kayakpaddling.net
