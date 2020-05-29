LATE SPRING 2020 ISSUE 53 now available

LATE SPRING 2020 ISSUE 53 CONTENT

The Paddler features stories from right here in the UK to worldwide.

The International magazine for recreational paddlers.

Earth Paying homage to Mother Earth

Ken Streater

Black Dog Outdoors charity

Lynne-Marie Dale

Mastering the J-stroke

Ray Goodwin

An interview with…

Dane Jackson

Bridging the gap initiative

Emer Carton

Fashion vs function

Corran Addison

Slave to the river

Bartosz Czauderna

Coursing through America

Martin Trahan

What is freestyle?

Chris Brain0

Covid-19 Skerrie’s paddle

Richard Janes

Canoe Focus

British Canoeing’s 24-page magazine

Lockdown paddles

60 paddlers and their ideal lockdown paddle

Surviving the pandemic – a paddler’s guide

Thomas Mogenson

Canoe heeling – part one

Marc Ornstein

Breathe and paddle

Jaden Hunter

Paddle Logger

Sarah Thornely speaks to founder David Walker

Testing, testing

Standard Horizon HX300E VHF radio review

Palm Ace PFD review

Palm Paw shoes review

Atlantic Ocean paddles review

Additional thanks to:

James Bebbington, Sal Montgomery, Andrew ‘Jacko’ Jackson, Bren Orton, Evan Moore, Kalob Grady, Nick Troutman, Rowan James, Catriona Woods, David Bain, Leif Anderson, Yan Kaczynski, Ryan Heck, Jessyca Viens Gaboriau, Mike Shaw, Pete Astles, Lyn Jackson, Paul Klonowski, Bruce Kemp,, Matt Mario, Curtis England, Paddy Dowling, Dimitri Vandepoele, Dale Mears, Richard Davison, Turnip Towers and http://www.kayakpaddling.net