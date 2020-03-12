2020 Sports Technology Awards shortlist Paddle Logger in Most Innovative Sports App

LONDON, UK: On 11th March 2020, The STA Group announced the shortlist for the 2020 Sports Technology Awards and revealed that Paddle Logger had been shortlisted in the Most Innovative Sports App category for its work creating the Paddle Logger App and services.

Having received hundreds of entries from 31 countries which representing 45 sports, 50 industry leaders from sports, technology and business spent approximately 25 days collectively determined which were the best. Once again, the full shortlist comprises some of sports biggest organizations as well as many of its most visionary, including F1, ASICS, World Athletics, Manchester United and La Liga lining up to contest the coveted Sports Technology Awards trophies.

Rebecca Hopkins, STA Group CEO, said: ‘The range of technology showcased this year, as well as the caliber of organizations participating, has been outstanding. The Sports Technology Awards are a highly prized, internationally respected mark of excellence but this has only been achieved thanks to our amazingly knowledgeable, committed judges and the support of visionary brands across the global sector. Consequently, it is reasonable to claim that this shortlist is a comprehensive, unique and authoritative representation of what innovations are important in sport. We look forward to announcing the winners at our ceremony on June 25th at The Londoner, Leicester Square.’

“Frankly, since we got the news it has been difficult to contain how stoked we are by this. On a personal note, as a small team of two, Lewis and I have worked extremely hard bootstrapping this brand, developing our service for paddlers around the world, so I am particularly proud we have got this recognition. Especially as we also operate in a relatively small global market, it is fantastic to be representing paddlesports on the shortlist with the likes of sailing, football and running.” – David Walker Founder/CEO

The 2020 ceremony will be held at The Londoner, London’s newest ‘super-boutique luxury hotel’ on the hugely prestigious Leicester Square – giving guests the chance to walk the red carpet at an iconic landmark. Gathering to see which brands will win are leading sports industry figures, technology visionaries and elite athletes. Tickets are available through the Group’s Global Ticketing Partner, Ticketmaster Sport, on its Universe platform.

More information about The Sports Technology Awards can be found at www.sportstechgroup.org