A new vision with Palm’s Nevis PFD

Introducing the new Nevis PFD from Palm Equipment. Featuring the world’s first Piggyback harness and the brand new Delta Fit system, this award-winning PFD raises the bar for whitewater safety.

The Nevis is the culmination of over three years of development, based on research by University of Central Lancashire (UCLan). Designed by Barney Caulfield and tested worldwide by leading whitewater kayakers including Palm athlete Bren Orton.

“I first put on a prototype of the Nevis three years ago and it has been my go-to PFD.’ Bren recalls, ‘… even the first prototype was so far ahead of any PFD I have worn before, I could not be more proud of how the Palm team worked on this product and feel lucky to be a part of the design and development process.”

Setting safety has never been so simple. One smooth pull sets the harness to the correct length and secures the fit of the PFD. The Piggyback harness is preset so you won’t need to interact with the chest harness until you need to release it. Rest assured when you do, releasing the harness won’t affect the fit of your PFD either.

Breathe easy with the new Delta Fit adjustment system. It’s got two wings that wrap around your ribs, giving you more freedom to move. The buoyancy aid is set-up to go in five fluid steps, with new load-tested aircraft grade aluminum hardwear.

Storage is well-distributed around the PFD with a low profile but capacious Utility-draw front pocket, dedicated knife pocket, side stash pockets and an internal back pockets. You can organise everything you need to carry, just the way you like it.

Future proof ISO rating for swiftwater rescue – with SOLAS reflective material on the shoulders to meet the updates to the ISO 12402-6 standard for search and rescue coming this year.

Not only has Palm taken the steps to move towards a PVC free future by using Gaia foam in the Nevis, they also donate 1% of all their whitewater PFD profits to the Free Rivers Fund, supporting campaigns to save our wild rivers and keeping them free flowing.